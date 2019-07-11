Trumbll commissioners ok'd to sell bonds for radio system upgrade
Staff report
BAZETTA
Police and fire agencies in Trumbull County continue to make the switch to the digital Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, which officials say makes police and fire radio communications “crystal clear,” and more useful and more reliable.
The state-run MARCS system enables police departments to encrypt radio transmissions, preventing the public from picking them up on personal devices, such as a police scanner. Law enforcement believes hearing those transmissions is an officer safety issue because it informs criminals of officer movements.
Today, the Trumbull County commissioners received certification from the county auditor’s office to sell about $1.5 million in bonds for Trumbull County’s portion of the MARCS system.
Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 13, 2018 6:43 p.m.
Trumbull County 911 center and sheriff’s office to switch radio system
- October 23, 2001 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY Safety force officials, commissioners discuss streamlining communications
- August 13, 2004 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY Lack of cash kills radio plan
- August 17, 2017 12:09 a.m.
YPD expected today to switch to encrypted radios
- September 23, 2016 12:09 a.m.
Aqua Ohio rate hikes loom for Mahoning County
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.