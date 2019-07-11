Petting zoo at Boardman Library on Thursday is canceled
BOARDMAN — Due to the current forecast of thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon, the Boardman Library’s Barn Yard Petting Zoo scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. has been postponed.
The event has been rescheduled to 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 11. The scheduled carnival games for Thursday night will still take place inside the library’s meeting room so families can still enjoy the fun and games.
