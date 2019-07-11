Pa. auditor general: save money, scrap Keystone Exam
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog is urging state officials to end the Keystone Exams, saying they’re not federally required and it’s costing taxpayers nearly $100 million between 2015 and 2021.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said today Pennsylvania should instead consider using a nationally recognized standardized high-school test. DePasquale says many states use the SAT or ACT to meet the federal requirement for a secondary-level standardized test.
DePasquale says at least 12 other states have phased out the state-specific tests while Pennsylvania keeps paying millions of dollars to Minnesota-based Data Recognition Corp. each year to administer and score the Keystone Exams.
The Department of Education says it’s willing to consider a high-school exam other than the Keystones, but notes any change in the assessment requires federal approval.
