Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on 'Youngstown Plan' in October

Oral arguments will be heard Oct. 23 by the Ohio Supreme Court in the fight against House Bill 70, which allowed state oversight of Youngstown City Schools.

State. Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, said she’s been saying from the very beginning that the Youngstown Board of Education needs to be heard on this legislation, which placed an academic distress commission and a CEO in charge of finances and planning due to failed academic performance.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, who was one of several local leaders who helped to develop HB 70, said he thinks it’s good for the state Supreme Court to talk about something as important as education.

“Our goal is to make sure that every person in our state has the opportunity for the education they’ll need to go on and have a meaningful life,” he said. “I think it’s a great discussion for the Supreme Court to have.”

