Man wounded in shootout at East Side store


July 10, 2019 at 10:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man was wounded in the shoulder and another man was arrested on suspicion of having a stolen gun after a shootout about 3:15 a.m. today at the Big Apple Supermarket at Albert Street and McGuffey Road on the East Side.

Police said two groups of men exchanged gunfire.

A man with one of the groups who has a valid concealed weapons permit returned fire, however, he was arrested on suspicion of having stolen property because his gun may have been stolen, police said.

A man who was in a car was shot in the shoulder and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900