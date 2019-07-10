Man wounded in shootout at East Side store
YOUNGSTOWN — A man was wounded in the shoulder and another man was arrested on suspicion of having a stolen gun after a shootout about 3:15 a.m. today at the Big Apple Supermarket at Albert Street and McGuffey Road on the East Side.
Police said two groups of men exchanged gunfire.
A man with one of the groups who has a valid concealed weapons permit returned fire, however, he was arrested on suspicion of having stolen property because his gun may have been stolen, police said.
A man who was in a car was shot in the shoulder and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
