Man wounded in shootout at East Side store

YOUNGSTOWN — A man was wounded in the shoulder and another man was arrested on suspicion of having a stolen gun after a shootout about 3:15 a.m. today at the Big Apple Supermarket at Albert Street and McGuffey Road on the East Side.

Police said two groups of men exchanged gunfire.

A man with one of the groups who has a valid concealed weapons permit returned fire, however, he was arrested on suspicion of having stolen property because his gun may have been stolen, police said.

A man who was in a car was shot in the shoulder and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.