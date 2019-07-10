Local prayer vigil against border detention camps is Friday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Unitarian Church will host a prayer vigil to end the border detention camps at 5 p.m. Friday. The church is located at 1105 Elm St. near Wick Park on Youngstown’s North Side.
Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, HolaOhio and Jacob Labendz of Youngstown State University are sponsoring the event.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 8, 2019 9:29 p.m.
Lights for Liberty event set for Friday
- April 8, 2008 midnight
Drug awareness group plans Mahoning events
- August 20, 2014 4:54 p.m.
Local prayer vigils tonight call for justice in Ferguson
- September 10, 2008 midnight
Vigil planned to pray for end to area violence
- July 10, 2019 midnight
Arrest in child’s stabbing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.