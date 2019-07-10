Local prayer vigil against border detention camps is Friday


July 10, 2019 at 2:18p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Unitarian Church will host a prayer vigil to end the border detention camps at 5 p.m. Friday. The church is located at 1105 Elm St. near Wick Park on Youngstown’s North Side.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, HolaOhio and Jacob Labendz of Youngstown State University are sponsoring the event.

