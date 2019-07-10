Housing task force hosts meeting Saturday


July 10, 2019 at 12:45p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Housing Task Force will visit houses its members consider owned by bad landlords Saturday. The group is meeting at 8 a.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmont Drive.

The task force, a group of concerned residents from the Mahoning Valley, will discuss strategies needed for each landlord including paying delinquent taxes, attending landlord training and demolishing blighted structures.

