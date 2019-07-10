Commissioners to present Lowellville $90,000 for street projects tonight


July 10, 2019 at 11:49a.m.

LOWELLVILLE — The Mahoning County Commissioners will present the village of Lowellville with a check for $90,000 in Ohio Public Works Commission funding during its regular meeting tonight.

The funds, which are a grant match, will go toward road improvements on West Wood Street.

