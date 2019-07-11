Brown joins other mayors in affordable housing plan

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown joined about 20 other officials as part of the National League of Cities’ housing task force to release an affordable housing report.

“Homeward Bound: The Road to Affordable Housing” focuses on the solutions being used by communities to address the nation’s growing affordable housing crisis with cities, towns and villages on the front lines.

“Affordable housing is critical to citizens of communities like Youngstown to sustain their quality of life for their families,” Brown said. “We look forward to finding housing solutions that plague families across this country.”

The report highlights a set of five national housing policy recommendations:

• Immediately stabilize and stem the loss of public and affordable housing

• Follow emergency intervention with passage of a long-term, stand-alone federal housing bill that authorizes 10 years of new funding for pilot programs that advance housing for all

• Support innovation and modernization of land-use and planning at the local and regional level

• Fix inequities in housing development and the housing finance system

• Support scalable innovation and financing for cities, towns and villages