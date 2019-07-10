3 juveniles in custody after Pa. house fire kills boy, 11
PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles have been taken into custody after an early morning fire that killed an 11-year-old boy in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Police say firefighters were dispatched to a two-story Pittston home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and carried out 11-year-old Aiden Middlemiss.
He was rushed by ambulance to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, where Luzerne County Coroner Dan Hughes pronounced him dead.
Firefighters said five other people escaped, three of them by jumping from second-floor windows.
Investigators, including a state police fire marshal, focused on the porch under the boy’s bedroom, where a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught a flash and then a fireball.
No information was immediately available about the juveniles taken into custody or what charges they might face.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 9, 2008 midnight
2 charged in arson are brothers of man held in fire that killed 6
- February 22, 2002 midnight
Teen faces charges in plot to kill dad
- November 29, 2011 3:42 p.m.
3 boys charged in Pa. elementary school assault
- October 9, 2014 midnight
Warren police arrest 15-year-old in gun-related altercation
- July 5, 2001 midnight
Work will delay traffic
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.