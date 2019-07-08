Warren raises $19.1M, tops Sanders during second quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren raised $19.1 million in the second quarter, her campaign said today, cementing her status in the top tier of Democratic presidential contenders and a leading voice of the party's liberal base.

The Massachusetts senator's second-quarter contributions leave her behind only Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind., mayor who reported nearly $25 million in donations, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who tallied $21.5 million since his candidacy began in late April.

Perhaps most notably, Warren's donations exceeded those reported by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, her closest rival, who is also vying for liberal voters and is the only other candidate who has joined her in swearing off high-dollar fundraisers.

Warren's success underscores the threat she poses to both Sanders and California Sen. Kamala Harris, whose $12 million second-quarter fundraising got a major boost in the final days of last month from her performance in the first Democratic debate.

While Sanders appeals to progressives seeking an ambitious Democratic agenda, Warren has staked a claim to his base with her now-trademark policy plans. And as Harris seeks a foothold with black voters as the primary's lone black female candidate, Warren is making headway of her own with black women.

"To sum it up: We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign," said Roger Lau, Warren's campaign manager. "That's big."

Warren more than tripled the $6 million she raised in the first three months of 2019 , when she silenced some skeptics of her long-term fundraising viability following her decision to rely on grassroots rather than high-dollar donations. The campaign's $19.1 million came from more than 384,000 contributors giving more than 683,000 donations.

That's less than the nearly 1 million individual donations Sanders' campaign reported, but comparable with the 725,000 online donations that President Donald Trump's reelection campaign reported during the second quarter.