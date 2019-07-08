Solid waste policy board meeting is Tuesday


July 8, 2019 at 12:40p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District policy committee will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mahoning County District Board of Health office, 50 Westchester Ave.

