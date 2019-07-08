Poland council to review Mauthe Bridge bid package


July 8, 2019 at 12:25p.m.

POLAND — The committee overseeing the repair of the Mauthe Bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest today unanimously passed a motion to accept MS Consultants’ bid package.

The committee will recommend that village council accept the project bid package and advertise the project immediately.

Village council scheduled a special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at village hall to vote on the recommendation.

