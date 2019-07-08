OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County scheduled this weekend


July 8, 2019 at 12:45p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the county this weekend. The exact location will be given out toward the end of the week. Saturation patrols also will be conducted throughout the week.

