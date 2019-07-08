OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County scheduled this weekend
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the county this weekend. The exact location will be given out toward the end of the week. Saturation patrols also will be conducted throughout the week.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 22, 2016 4:21 p.m.
Mahoning OVI checkpoint scheduled for this weekend
- September 3, 2014 11:35 a.m.
Mahoning County OVI checkpoint set up this weekend
- April 23, 2018 12:32 p.m.
Mahoning County OVI checkpoint set up this weekend
- June 11, 2018 5:40 p.m.
Mahoning County OVI checkpoint set this weekend
- October 24, 2017 12:46 p.m.
Mahoning County OVI checkpoint this weekend
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.