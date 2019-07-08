OSHP releases July Fourth stats

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 12 people died in 12 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Wednesday and ended Sunday. Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least three of those crashes.

Troopers made 709 arrests for impaired driving and 507 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 809 crashes and made more than 55,000 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 4,500 motorists.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 4, there were a total of four fatal crashes that killed eight people.