McDonald school board meets Tuesday


July 8, 2019 at 4:36p.m.

MCDONALD — The McDonald school board will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave. The board is expected to take action on agenda items.

