Crime free family-fun day is Saturday on South Side


July 8, 2019 at 12:08p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Parents and children are invited to Youngstown: A Crime-Free Zone Free Family Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street.

The event will feature a variety of free foods and activities including Handle’s ice cream cones, wings from Nikki’s Take-Out & Catering, books for children, Youngstown State University tote bags, haircuts, T-shirts, face painting, balloon animals, a bike raffle and other prizes.

