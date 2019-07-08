2 taken to hospitals after Howland crash


July 8, 2019 at 2:20p.m.

HOWLAND — Two people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving several vehicles in the westbound lane of state Route 82 at Howland-Wilson Road this afternoon.

One westbound lane of state Route 82 is back open after the 1 p.m. crash, which initially closed both westbound lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900