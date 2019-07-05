Storming Crab to open at former Smokey Bones in Boardman


July 4, 2019 at 7:23p.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Storming Crab is coming to Boardman. The seafood restaurant will open at 6651 South Avenue, the former location of Smokey Bones.

The Tennessee-based chain features seafood boils.

Stroming Crab is also opening locations in Cincinnati and Columbus.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900