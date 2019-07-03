TRUMP CELEBRATION | DC expects feds to pay for any July 4 damage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia says it expects the federal government to pay for any damage to roads caused by military tanks and other heavy vehicles brought to city for President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July event.
Kevin Donahue, the city’s deputy mayor for public safety, tells The Associated Press that civil engineers will assess roads and bridges after the holiday to determine if there’s been damage.
Donahue says the city had little choice but to accept the tanks and other heavy equipment despite objections to Trump’s plan by the City Council.
Trump’s planned addition to the usual Fourth of July festivities includes displays of military hardware, flyovers by military aircraft, a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial and a longer-than-usual fireworks show.
