O'Brien: TJX plans to hire local workers

WARREN — State Sen. Sean O'Brien addressed a dozen or more labor union representatives and several government officials today regarding his conversations in the past few weeks with HomeGoods Inc. about hiring local labor for the construction of their warehouse on Ellsworth Bailey Road.

O'Brien and others say HomeGoods has indicated it plans to hire local workers, and the company has been true to its word, so he wants labor leaders to wait until next week when contracts are awarded for the work.