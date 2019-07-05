Ex-Girard man indicted for raping daughter

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A former Girard man accused of repeatedly raping his young daughter while living in the area is being held without bond in Tuscarawas County.

The Tuscarawas County grand jury on Monday indicted Timothy M. Blue, 40, of Coral Key Drive Southeast, New Philadelphia, on felony counts of rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

The girl’s mother, who lives in Mahoning County and whom The Vindicator has chosen not to identify, said Blue abused the girl between 2011 – when she was just 7 years old and when Blue lived in Girard – and 2019, after Blue had moved to New Philadelphia.

