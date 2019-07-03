Children safe after thief nabs car — unaware they were passengers

WARREN — Two children are safe after an unknown man drove off in a car he stole late Tuesday, probably without realizing there were children inside.

The man eventually dropped the children off at 1455 Clemens Ave. Northwest, where police recovered them. The children were not injured, Warren police said.

The mother, 27, of Duke Avenue Southeast, said she pulled into the parking lot of Fast Fuel, 1514 Parkman Road NW, and left the vehicle running while she sent into the store to buy cigars and a beverage at about 10:30 p.m.

An unknown male who was sitting in front of the business got into the car and drove off, she said. The vehicle went down a nearby street. The mother said she believed he must have realized after he started driving that there were two kids in the back seat.

Police looked for the car, a black 2009 Lincoln MKZ valued at $3,000, but they did not locate it.