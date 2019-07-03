Case of Legionnaires' disease investigated at Ohio nursing home
SUNBURY, Ohio (AP) — Health officials say a resident of a central Ohio nursing home recently contracted Legionnaires' disease, and they're working to pinpoint the source and identify additional residents for testing.
A statement from Country-View of Sunbury says it has taken precautions to protect residents as it works with health officials to determine whether legionella bacteria are within the facility, located in Delaware County about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of downtown Columbus.
The nursing home wouldn't provide information about the affected resident's condition, citing privacy concerns.
Legionnaires' is a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling water droplets containing the bacteria.
The Delaware General Health District says the nursing home is restricting water use to reduce potential exposure from features such as showerheads and faucets.
