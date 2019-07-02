Youngstown's fireworks set for Thursday night at Covelli
YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s fireworks display will be Thursday, starting at 9:30 p.m., and launched from the Covelli Centre parking lot.
The event is rain or shine.
Front Street near the Covelli Centre will be closed to vehicular traffic for the display, but all bridges will be open to enter the downtown area.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 4, 2017 9:15 p.m.
Downtown fired up for 10 p.m. fireworks display
- July 5, 2017 12:05 a.m.
City celebrates Fourth of July with Covelli Centre fireworks show
- December 31, 2010 12:08 a.m.
First Night to draw crowd downtown
- July 3, 2018 9 a.m.
Fireworks display on Fourth of July in downtown Youngstown
- September 24, 2010 12:04 a.m.
City skyline shown on button for First Night Youngstown
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.