Struthers demolishes condemned downtown building


July 2, 2019 at 11:57a.m.

STRUTHERS

The city of Struthers demolished a building at 108 S. Bridge St. today.

The city's Saftey Service Director condemned the building earlier in the year after the city found it structurally unsound and deemed it a danger to the public.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900