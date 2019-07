Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BILLITER, JOHN WESLEY, 04/23/1986, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT WITHOUT CONSENT

DOVAS, APOSTOLOS D,10/14/1982, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JACKSON, DEMETRIUS M, 08/15/1995, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, OVI SUSPENSION

PEREZ, JOSE ANTONIO JR, 06/27/1992, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SCURRY, DEHAVLYNN LEVONE, 08/14/1998, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., FALSIFICATION

STEFFENHAGEN, PHYLLIP RAYMOND, 03/13/1976, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

DEVORE, MARGARET E, 04/30/1980, 05/22/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HORMEL, MATTHEW RAY, 02/13/1983, 06/21/2019

LEE, MATTHEW LAVAUGHN, 08/25/1984,12/31/2018

MCQUEEN, COREY NATHANIEL, 08/04/1992, 06/29/2019

SCURRY, DEHAVLYNN LEVONE, 08/14/1998, 07/02/2019

VINCE, PAIGE, 02/25/1999, 06/06/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY