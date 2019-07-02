Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question
Associated Press
The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.
That's according to an attorney for a civil-rights group that helped fight the addition of the question.
Kristen Clarke said today Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits challenging the question that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting soon.
The White House didn't immediately comment on the decision. President Donald Trump has decried last week's Supreme Court ruling, saying the question was sought under a false pretext.
Spokespeople for the U.S. Census Bureau have not responded to emails or phone calls seeking comment.
