Fabulous Flashbacks concert adds to 10th Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN — To celebrate the 10th year of the Panerathon 10K/2 Mile Walk/Run, Covelli Enterprises and JAC Live announced an Aug. 23 concert with local band the Fabulous Flashbacks at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The concert will kick off Panerathon weekend with doors opening at 7 p.m. with the concert starting at 8 p.m.

Panerathon participants will be offered a special promotional code upon registering for the 10K/2 Mile walk/run for $10 concert tickets in honor of the 10th year of the event.

General admission concert tickets may be purchased for $12 in advance and $15 day of show. Ticketing information can be found online at TheYoungstownFoundationAmp.com or at ticketmaster.com.

The Panerathon 10K/2 Mile Walk/Run and Kids is Aug. 25 at the Covelli Centre. Since its inaugural year in 2010, the Panerathon has raised $2.5 million for the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley.