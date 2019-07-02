Election board rejects Campbell council election bid
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Board of Elections today disqualified a Campbell 2nd Ward council candidate because she hasn’t lived in the city for at least two years – something required under the city charter to run for the office.
The board voted to not certify the candidacy of Dana Donatelli because of the length of residency issue.
Board records show Donatelli voted last year from an address in Lowellville.
The board certified the candidacies of others who filed last week to run for elected offices in Campbell and Sebring.
