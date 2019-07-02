DeWine says Mahoning County added to federal assistance list
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this afternoon Mahoning County residents affected by May 28’s storm and heavy flooding can now register for federal assistance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has included Mahoning County in the federal disaster declaration made last week by President Donald Trump, making residents eligible for its individual assistance program.
“I am pleased that FEMA acknowledges the flooding damage in Mahoning County and is stepping up to the plate to help those affected by this severe storm,” Gov. DeWine said. “Numerous families that have never had water issues before saw extreme flooding in late May.”
Individuals and businesses impacted from the storms in the 11 declared counties can register for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585).
