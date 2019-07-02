Chief's son posts bond in road-rage case
YOUNGSTOWN — The son of the former city police chief, who’s facing firearm charges in an alleged road-rage shooting from 2017, was released from jail Tuesday.
Jared F. Hughes, 30, of Buell Avenue, Campbell, posted 10 percent of a $10,000 bond during his arraignment Tuesday morning on felony counts of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.
Hughes, the son of retired city police chief Jimmy Hughes, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman in the leg during an apparent road-rage incident on the Interstate 680 North ramp to I-80 West in Austintown on March 29, 2018.
Prosecutors said Hughes had already agreed to a plea deal that includes a five-year prison sentence before his case was presented to the Mahoning County Grand Jury, an arrangement supported by the victim.
Hughes’ case is set for pre-trial on July 18.
