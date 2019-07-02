Bishop Murry's leukemia returns

YOUNGSTOWN — Bishop George Murry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will re-enter the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday to be treated for leukemia.

This is Bishop Murry’s second time receiving leukemia treatments.

According to a statement from the diocese, his illness is not as intense as last year, but does require attention.

The bishop will receive chemotherapy for 28 days with the goal of an eventual bone marrow transplant in September.



During his leave, the bishop will have weekly meetings with diocese monsignors to discuss diocese matters.

He has asked the public for their prayers and support.