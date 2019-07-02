You are right: June was a very wet month
YOUNGSTOWN — Forget about April showers, the area was awash in June showers.
The Mahoning Valley had 8.15 inches of rain last month, making it the fourth-wettest June on record for the area, according to the National Weather Service. The records date back to 1897.
The most June rain recorded in the region was 10.66 inches in 1986, followed by 10.09 inches in 1992.
The average June rainfall for the Valley is 3.88 inches.
The weather service tracks Valley weather data at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna.
