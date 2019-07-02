Tim Ryan introduces legislation to protect kids, pets in hot cars

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, introduced legislation today to protect children and animals in hot cars.

He’s co-sponsoring the legislation with U.S. Rep. Jan. Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.

The proposal would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a rule requiring cars to be equipped with a system to alert the driver if a passenger remains in the back seat when a car is turned off.