Tim Ryan introduces legislation to protect kids, pets in hot cars
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, introduced legislation today to protect children and animals in hot cars.
He’s co-sponsoring the legislation with U.S. Rep. Jan. Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.
The proposal would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a rule requiring cars to be equipped with a system to alert the driver if a passenger remains in the back seat when a car is turned off.
