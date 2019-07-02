Council puts brakes on parking meters ordinance overhaul

YOUNGSTOWN — City council isn’t ready to move forward with an overhaul of the parking meters ordinance.

Council members today asked for more clarification from the law director to the language for a proposed repeal and replace of the law governing parking meters.

“We still need to work on it,” said Councilman Julius T. Oliver, D-1st and chairman of the parking committee. “We’ll come back with another committee meeting to discuss this further.”

Oliver said he objected to expanding the hours for enforcement, and Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said he had no problem getting rid of that planned change.

The proposal would require vehicles parking at meters from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week to pay.

The current law calls for payments at spots with meters from 8 a.m. to 6 or 8 p.m., depending on the location, on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in only the central business district.

Enforcement, however, is rare after 5 p.m. and Saturdays.

The meters are primarily in the downtown area and in and around Youngstown State University.

