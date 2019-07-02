Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27; found in hotel room
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died today at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas Rangers.
Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time.
Skaggs was "an important part of the Angels Family," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time."
Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation.
The left-hander had just pitched on Saturday, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was "deeply saddened" by Skaggs' death.
"We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family," Manfred said in a statement.
