YWCA receives Huntington Foundation gift
YOUNGSTOWN — YWCA recently received a $10,000 gift from the Huntington Foundation to support the Barbara M. Wick Transitional House.
YWCA Mahoning Valley has operated the transitional house since 1991. The eight-month program provides communal single-room occupancy and apartment-style housing and supportive services to low- or no-income homeless women, with or without children.
