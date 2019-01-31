YWCA receives Huntington Foundation gift


January 31, 2019 at 9:35a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — YWCA recently received a $10,000 gift from the Huntington Foundation to support the Barbara M. Wick Transitional House.

YWCA Mahoning Valley has operated the transitional house since 1991. The eight-month program provides communal single-room occupancy and apartment-style housing and supportive services to low- or no-income homeless women, with or without children.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000