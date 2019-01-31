YFD battles West Side fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters late Wednesday battled flames and bitter cold at a vacant 22 N. Dunlap Ave. home.

Crews were called about 11:55 p.m. to the home and found smoke coming from the first floor, reports said. Reports said the temperature when the first crews arrived was minus-10 degrees.

The blaze started in the kitchen, reports said. Damage is listed at $5,000. There were no injuries.