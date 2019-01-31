Ohio diocese’s new leader is auxiliary bishop from New York

COLUMBUS (AP) — Pope Francis has appointed an auxiliary bishop from New York to lead the Catholic Diocese of Columbus in Ohio.



Bishop Robert Brennan, 56, will replace Bishop Frederick Campbell. Bishop Campbell had served in the role since 2004 and was required to resign under church law when he turned 75 in August.

The diocese says the Vatican announced today the pope accepted Bishop Campbell’s resignation and appointed Bishop Brennan.

He will be installed March 29. The central Ohio diocese says Bishop Campbell will serve as its apostolic administrator until then.

Bishop Brennan is a New York City native and has been auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island since 2012.