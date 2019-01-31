Late run lifts YSU over Oakland

Youngstown State's womens basketball team began the second half in a bad spot against Oakland, but that proved to be a mirage in a 76-61 win.

A 23-4 run across the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter lifted the Penguins (16-5, 8-2 Horizon League) to their fourth straight win. The winning run was preceded by an 11-1 Oakland run.

Chelsea Olson led the Penguins with 22 points and Mary Dunn added 15 more. Sarah Cash overcame early foul trouble to score 11.

Kahlaijah Dean lead the Grizzlies with 29 points.