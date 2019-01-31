Inmate-on-inmate hostage situation quelled at NOCC on Hubbard Road

YOUNGSTOWN

Authorities quickly quelled an inmate-on-inmate hostage situation in one of the housing units at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, 2240 Hubbard Road, that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, no one was seriously injured. As a precaution, the inmate taken hostage, reportedly held at knifepoint, was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Troopers said correctional officers and facility administrative staff responded to an inmate-on-inmate hostage situation in which an inmate was holding his cellmate hostage in exchange for unspecified demands. Following a brief negotiation, the inmate surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The facility is secure and operating normally, according to authorities.