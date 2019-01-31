Court orders Vienna cop to complete recovery program

VIENNA — Vienna Police Sgt. Michael Sheehy was ordered by the Girard Municipal Court to complete an in-patient recovery program at First Step Recovery as part of his bond deal, according to court records.

Sheehy, the Mathews schools resource officer, was also placed on house arrest. He was arrested Monday on charges of theft, possession of criminal tools and theft in office. A criminal complaint filed by Vienna Police said he took two AR-15 rifles without the department’s consent and removed $700 from a police vehicle.

Sheehy was released from the Trumbull County jail after his $15,000 cash bond was paid under the condition he received rehabilitation treatment.

Authorities have not revealed the nature of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation probe into separate allegations that were reported to Mathews Schools Superintendent Russell McQuaide.

