Authorities: Cause of fatal Ohio mobile home fire undetermined

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have ruled the cause of a mobile home fire that killed a 3-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister as undetermined for now but say that could change.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said today the investigation into the Monday morning fire in New Lexington is continuing. Spokesman Brian Bohnert said investigators did determine the fire started in the kitchen, where two portable space heaters were found. He said there were no smoke detectors in the home.

Fire officials identified the children who died in the blaze as 3-year-old Shayde Thompson and 7-year-old Monica Thompson. They say the parents and three other children were taken to hospitals Monday. Their conditions weren’t available Thursday.

New Lexington is roughly 55 miles southeast of Columbus.