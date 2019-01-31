Agencies seize drugs and cash from Girard home

GIRARD

Agents with several agencies using a search warrant Thursday seized 31 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, 83 Alprazolam pills (Xanax,) a firearm, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales and $2,121 in cash from a Washington Avenue home.

All evidence will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis. Criminal charges are pending that analysis.

The raid was the result of a drug-trafficking investigation. Two vehicles were also seized.

The gun, which was seized from a traffic stop before the warrant was executed, was found to be stolen out of Pennsylvania.

The agencies carrying out the search were the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force, Girard police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.