3 more charged in shooting death of young mother

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have now charged six people in the Jan. 24 shooting death of a young mother in her East Side apartment.

U.S. Marshals on Thursday were looking for Joquaun Blair, 22 and Maurice Redrick, 19, after murder warrants were issued for them late Wednesday in the death of Crystal Hernandez.

Hernandez, 24, died from a gunshot wound about 9:20 p.m. in her 686 McBride St. apartment as she held her 2-year-old son.

Also charged Wednesday was Larenz Rhodes, 18, but he is already in the Mahoning County jail on an unrelated burglary charge.

On Tuesday, marshals arrested Martize Daniels, 18, and Burton McGee, 19, in the death after warrants were issued for them earlier in the day. A third person charged with them, Marquise Torres-Williams, 21, is at large.

Police Chief Robin Lees said Thursday he does not expect anyone else to be charged in the death of Hernandez, who detectives say was not the target of the shooting.

