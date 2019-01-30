US Sen. Sherrod Brown nominates Mahoning Valley students for military academies

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio announced his nomination of 13 students from Mahoning, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties to attend U.S. military service academies.

The local nominees are Owen Lewis of Boardman and James Burley Jackson of Campbell.

Each year, Brown, of Cleveland, nominates students for each slot available at our nation’s service academies requiring congressional recommendations. This year, openings were available for Brown to nominate up to 20 students to the Air Force Academy and up to 10 students each to the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.