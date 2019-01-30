Pat Catan’s to close all stores by year's end

YOUNGSTOWN — Pat Catan’s, which sells retail crafts, will close all 36 of its stores — including four in the area — during the fourth quarter of this year, according to Michaels, which purchased the stores in February 2016.

Pat Catan’s operates stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. Locally, there are stores in Austintown, Boardman, Warren and Hermitage, Pa.

Michaels — which has local stores in Boardman and Niles, and more than 1,100 stores in the United States and Canada — will “rebrand and reopen up to 12 stores as new Michaels stores in fiscal 2019,” said Chuck Rubin, the company’s chairman and CEO in a statement.

He added: “The Pat Catan’s retail business has struggled in the face of industry headwinds.”