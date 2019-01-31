Gunfire that killed mom holding son meant for boyfriend

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives say the woman who was killed last week as her 2-year-old son slept on her chest was not the target of gunfire at her McBride Street apartment.

Two of the three suspects in her death, Martize Daniels, 18, and Burton McGee, 19, were both arrested early Wednesday on murder warrants by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force as they slept in a Rockford Village apartment complex.

The two and a third person, Marquise Dionne Allen Torres-Willis, 21, are charged with murder in the death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, who died about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 24 after several shots were fired at her apartment.

Torres-Willis was still at large Wednesday.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson said the gunmen were looking for Hernandez’s boyfriend, who had been feuding with a group of people.

“It looks like this has been a long simmering issue between these individuals,” police Chief Robin Lees said.

