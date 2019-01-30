Farmers National announces 2018 fourth-quarter results

CANFIELD — Farmers National Banc Corp. today reported financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, which compares to $5.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the same time period in 2017.

Net income for 12 months ended Dec. 31 was $32.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, which compares to $22.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.